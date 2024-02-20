Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

