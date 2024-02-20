Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Trading Up 20.8%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) rose 20.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Appen Trading Up 20.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

About Appen

(Get Free Report)

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.