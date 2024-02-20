Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 162.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBP. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

