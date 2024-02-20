Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance
Shares of AMBP opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 162.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ardagh Metal Packaging
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.