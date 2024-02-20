Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading Down 1.6%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

