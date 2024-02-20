Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading Down 1.6%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.
About Aristocrat Leisure
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aristocrat Leisure
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.