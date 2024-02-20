Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.32. 43,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 27,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Artemis Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

