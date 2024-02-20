Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.