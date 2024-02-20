Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

