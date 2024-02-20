Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 14,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 15,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

