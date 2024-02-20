ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.11. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.