Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlantic American

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

AAME stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.33. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biglari Sardar grew its position in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.