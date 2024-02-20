AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,098 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AT&T were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE T opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

