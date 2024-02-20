Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Shares Up 0.8%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Austal Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

