Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AVGR opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.33. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

