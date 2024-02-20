Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Azimut Exploration Trading Down 9.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
