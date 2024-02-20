Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of BMO opened at C$127.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$135.46.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.1500975 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

