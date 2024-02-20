Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 27,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $70,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,526,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,069.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,862 shares of company stock worth $129,948. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.