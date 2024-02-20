Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:BRN opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
