BCM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $577.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.