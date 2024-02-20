Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.