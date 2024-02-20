Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Trading Down 0.1%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.54. Approximately 24,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 16,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

