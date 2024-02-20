Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE:BH opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.69. The company has a market cap of $348.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Biglari has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $218.50.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 4,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.27 per share, for a total transaction of $995,529.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,107 shares in the company, valued at $275,043,554.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 81.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

