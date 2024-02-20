Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

