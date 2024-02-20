BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.
BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile
BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing.
