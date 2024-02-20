Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of BIIB opened at $219.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.65. Biogen has a 52 week low of $217.53 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Biogen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 76.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Biogen by 27.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Biogen by 30.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 18.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

