BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Down 20.3%

Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) fell 20.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 225,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 91,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

BioSig Technologies Trading Down 20.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56,554 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 729,856 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

