Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Birks Group stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Birks Group by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

