Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 18,067 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after buying an additional 351,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,182,000 after buying an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after buying an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after buying an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

