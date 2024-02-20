Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,526 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

