Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 9,382 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,103,851.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,668,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,833 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.