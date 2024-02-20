Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Genpact were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 612,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,263 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

