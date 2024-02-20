Blair William & Co. IL Has $440,000 Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

