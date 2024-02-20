Blair William & Co. IL Has $512,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

