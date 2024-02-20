Blair William & Co. IL Has $529,000 Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 183.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Confluent were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,068,451 shares of company stock worth $31,113,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

