Blair William & Co. IL Has $595,000 Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.5 %

GIL opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gildan Activewear

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.