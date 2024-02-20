Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.2 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

