Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,054 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,182,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $140.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.72.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

