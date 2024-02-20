Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,293 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Vision were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,666,000 after buying an additional 176,894 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,348,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,244,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $41.19.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

