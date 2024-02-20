Blair William & Co. IL Sells 46,158 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,158 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Augmedix were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Augmedix by 173.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Augmedix by 439.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,113 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Augmedix in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Augmedix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Augmedix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Augmedix news, CFO Paul Ginocchio purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.