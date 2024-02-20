Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,490 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.