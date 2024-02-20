BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Up 0.1%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.49. Approximately 181,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 269,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.31.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

