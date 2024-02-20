BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading 0.5% Higher

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.65 and last traded at C$19.61. 12,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 46,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.52.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.87.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

