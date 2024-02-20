BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Up 0.2%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.68 and last traded at C$17.61. 222,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 133,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.57.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.03.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

