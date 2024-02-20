BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading 0.3% Higher

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.98 and last traded at C$34.84. Approximately 1,041,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,452,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.74.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.88.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.