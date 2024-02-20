BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Shares Up 0.1%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.91 and last traded at C$15.91. Approximately 6,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 2,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.90.
BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.50.
BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.
