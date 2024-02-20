Booking (BKNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $29.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,716.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,382.54 and a 52-week high of $3,844.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,554.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,239.22.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

