Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.87. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.