BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $161,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after buying an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

