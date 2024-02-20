Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.