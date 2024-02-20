Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Shares Up 0.8%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $57.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.