Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $76.69 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

