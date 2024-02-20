BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

